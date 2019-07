Google Maps image provided by the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An 86-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Norfolk Thursday afternoon, police say.

Norfolk police said in a tweet the crash happened at 38th Street and Colley Avenue.

Preliminary reports indicated the man may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, according to the tweet.

Police said drivers should expect delays and detours in the area.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.