Crane that fell into water near HRBT will remain submerged for another week or two

Crews respond after a crane fell into the water at the Hampton Roads-Bridge-Tunnel on Feb. 8, 2022 (Photo courtesy of Michael Guest)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crane that rolled off a barge into the Willoughby Bay near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel will remain in the water for at least another week or two.

Officials from Hampton Roads Connector Partners, the company overseeing the HRBT expansion project, said Monday that the crane was still in the water six days after it fell into the water.

HRCP officials said the operator of the crane was moving it onto a barge on Feb. 8 when it somehow fell off the side. The crane operator was able to get out before it went into the water.

Officials initially said they expected the crane to remain in the water for a few days as they waited for a larger crane to arrive to pull it out, but on Monday, officials said it could be submerged for another “week or two.”

The crane recovery plan had been finalized as of Monday, and involves federal, state and local agencies, an HRCP spokesman said. The plan aims to ensure the marine environment is protected and the crane is safely removed.

The spokesman said divers checked the submerged crame in the days after it fell off the barge and found it resting upright on the bottom of Willoughby Bay. The fuel and oil tanks were not leaking, meaning there was a low risk of contamination before the crane is removed.

Still, crews have put booms in the water around the crane to contain and remove any oil or fluids that may come from the crane.

The U.S. Coast Guard worked with HRCP to put beacons around the crane so boaters don’t run into it. Surveillance is also happening at the site.

An accident investigation is underway and all of the project’s marine operations are at a “stand-down” pending the results of the investigation, officials said last week.

