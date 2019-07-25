Two sailors hurt after crane falls on USS Gunston Hall at Colonna’s Shipyard

Breaking News
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two sailors suffered minor injuries after a crane fell on the USS Gunston Hall while the ship was docked at Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk.

Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson, a U.S. Navy spokesperson, said they received word of the incident just after 7 a.m.

The two sailors who were injured were treated on the ship, Hillson said.

The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship had minor damage, which Hillson said is being assessed.

It was not immediately known what caused the crane to fall. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.

