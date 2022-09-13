NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University has officially named Brian Covington as its new chief of police.

Covington has been with NSU’s force since 2019 and had recently served as interim chief. NSU says he was selected after an extensive national search.

“He is a servant and transformational leader with high emotional intelligence and situational awareness and possesses a proven track record of success in developing strategies and implementing policies,” NSU said in a statement.

Covington has over 25 years of law enforcement experience and started his career as public safety patrol officer in Hampton. He served as investigations lieutenant with NSU and also has eight years of experience as a military police officer with the Virginia and North Carolina National Guard.

NSU says he’s an active member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News in addition to several other organizations, and “considers his most significant achievement to be his family.” His wife, Dr. Dana Covington, is a physician and Norfolk State alumna. He also has three daughters and a granddaughter.