NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Community members will soon once again be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

The Virginia Department of Health says the vaccination clinics will occur every Tuesday and Saturday, starting April 5. The clinic will run from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Officials add that the clinics will be walk-in only.

All vaccines will be available to those eligible. That includes booster shots and the smaller Pfizer vaccine for those ages 15-12.

These clinics are returning to Norfolk just days after the federal government authorized them earlier this week for certain groups. At least four months after their first booster dose, the following groups can recieve a second dose:

Adults aged 50 years and older

Adults aged 18–49 years who received Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose

People aged 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised (Moderna’s vaccine has yet to be approved for emergency use in teenagers, and its booster is authorized for immunocompromised people 18 and older)

About one million Virginians are now eligible for a second booster, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Those coming for a second, third or fourth dose are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccine card.