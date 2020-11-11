COVID-19 text scams: Hampton Roads Better Business Bureau issues warnings

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Better Business Bureau is warning people about a Covid 19 scam that can come right to your cell phone. It’s a simple text message that could give scammers access to your personal information.

“We’re seeing text and email examples of vaccine trials, participate here, click this link you could be paid up to $1,200,” said Jamie Howell, marketing and communications manager for BBB Hampton Roads.

Howell says sometimes if people click the link, malware can be downloaded to a person’s phone computer or tablet.

“Other times it may take them to a real website or a website that looks real but they’re asking for their personal information,” she said.

So, what are some red flags?

“If you’re participating in a real clinical trial one, they’re not going to ask for specific information like your bank account, you’re not going to pay to be in a clinical trial. They may pay you but you’re never going to pay to be involved,” she said.

She says if you get any text or email, avoid clicking it or responding all together.

She also warns about texts that read “reply stop” to stop a specific text. She says don’t even do that, because that lets scammers know you’re a person and can interact in future texts.

