COVID-19 high school football disruptions: Week of Oct. 10

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Here are the local high school football games that have been canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 for the week of Oct. 11, the eighth week of the high school football season.

Maury vs. Manor

Maury High School’s homecoming game against Manor High School, initially scheduled on Friday, Oct. 15, has been canceled. The junior varsity game between the two schools, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14, has also been canceled.

The Sportswrap has confirmed that Manor high’s team is currently under quarantine as of COVID-19 protocols.

There are no makeup games scheduled.

This post will be updated if more cancellations are announced.