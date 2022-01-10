COVID-19 cases cause staff shortage for Norfolk housing authority

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rising COVID-19 cases in the region has caused staff shortages at the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA).

According to the NRHA on Monday, all appointments with residents and rental office staff will now be done virtually to ensure residents and staff remain safe.

Responses to maintenance requests will be “prioritized to qualifying emergency maintenance items.”

The measures will be in place through at least Jan. 31.

“As we follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 best practices and quarantine times, residents can expect to experience delays in staff responsiveness as well as maintenance requests. We are trying our best to continue a smooth operation of service to our residents, but the staff shortages are a challenge,” NRHA Chief Housing Officer Donna Mills cautioned in a letter to all NRHA residents. “We sincerely thank you for your patience and understanding as we strive to serve you as best we can.”

For up-to-date information on NRHA’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit www.nrha.us.