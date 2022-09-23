NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health continues to host vaccinations at the Military Circle Mall.



Monkeypox vaccinations will be available Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last week the regional vaccination site provided just over two hundred COVID-19 vaccinations. Some people had to be turned away because the clinic ran out of vaccine. This week, the site is prepared to vaccinate three hundred people.

All COVID-19 vaccines, including the new bivalent booster vaccines, will be offered. There is no registration. Walk-ins only.



Virginians who are unvaccinated remain at high risk of severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19. Vaccinations will be for those aged 6 months and older.

Military Circle Mall is located at 880 N. Military Highway in Norfolk.