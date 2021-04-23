Court documents: One of Wiley Drive shooting suspects told detective they know who pulled the trigger

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This week, two of the four suspects had bond hearings in connection with charges from a homicide off Wiley Drive in Norfolk last month.

In the incident, 31-year-old Eddie Jenkins was shot and killed around 1 a.m on March 27th.

Neighbors 10 On Your Side spoke with off-camera, and said they remember that night and recalled crime tape outside an end unit apartment.

One woman who lives a few doors down who spoke to 10 On Your Side through her ring doorbell, says she remembers hearing a woman yelling that her son had been killed.

A couple of hours after the incident, police arrested 19-year-old Curtis Copeland on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Court documents say Copeland was picked up by the Norfolk Police Fugitive Squad. The paperwork says he’s still in high school with no prior criminal record.

After further investigation, police also arrested 18-year-old Markell Scott, 18-year-old William Gainer, and 19-year-old Raevon Gordon, each with conspiracy and use of a firearm.

Documents say Scott told the detective he did not shoot and is apologetic about fleeing the scene.

Documents say he did, however, identify the person who pulled the trigger and the detective is inclined to believe him.

Documents say Gainer turned himself in, and that he’s also still in high school.

Paperwork for Gordon was short, simply claiming he was “cooperative.”

Wednesday afternoon, 10 On Your Side went out to the last documented residence we could find for Jenkins in hopes of connecting with his family.

A next door neighbor said he remembered Jenkins, and was sad to find out he died, but explained he’d moved out about a year ago.

All four suspects have preliminary hearings on June 9. Some of them had bond hearings earlier this week.