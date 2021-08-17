Court docs: 1 of 4 men arrested in ODU student’s 2011 death was on detectives’ radar for years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) –One of the four men accused of murdering an Old Dominion University student 10 years ago has been on the Norfolk Police Department’s radar since the beginning of their investigation, court records show.

Rashad Dooley, 28, Jason Doyle, 31, Kwuame Edwards, 32, and Ahmad Watson, 30, are accused of murdering 19-year-old Christopher Cummings at his 42nd Street home on June 10, 2011. They are also accused of shooting and injuring Cummings’ roommate, Jake Carey. Each man faces 15 charges in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Carey was shot five times, but survived. He couldn’t identify any suspects to the Norfolk Police Department, but told investigators that a friend from Newport News visited Cummings at their home in the hours before the shooting. That friend brought two other people who Cummings didn’t know. One of the three people pulled a gun on Cummings and tried to rob him.

The Norfolk Police Department has held further details about the case close over the course of their 10-year investigation, but 10 On Your Side uncovered a search warrant from 2011 that revealed that a witness identified Watson as one of the people who’d been at Cummings’ house in the hours before the shooting.

NPD investigators showed the witness a photo lineup with six pictures, including one of Watson. That witness identified Watson as being one of several people who were at the 42nd Street home during “an incident” that happened hours before the murder.

Dooley and Doyle appeared in Norfolk Circuit Court via video conference on Tuesday where a judge appointed them attorneys.

Watson and Edwards weren’t present because they aren’t in the Hampton Roads area. Watson was arrested in Maryland and will be extradited to Norfolk. Edwards is already in prison at Buckingham Correctional Center. He’s serving nine years for the 2014 murder of Jonathan Coles in Hampton.