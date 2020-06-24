Courageous Conversations: Norfolk priest speaks on racial equality

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The whole country it seems is screaming for change right now.

But how do we accomplish true racial equality?

10 On Your Side is trying to foster communication through a new series we call “Courageous Conversations.”

In this installment, we are spotlighting the ideas and experiences of a Norfolk priest.

He is a white man who, for the last eight years, has led the predominately black congregation of Basilica of St. Mary in Norfolk.

Watch the video to see 10 On Your Side Anchor Stephanie Harris’s conversation with Fr. Jim Curran.

