NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Counterfeit designer clothes worth over $2 million were seized at Port of Norfolk in April.

According to officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the port, designer dresses and shawls were taken due to trademark violations.

The shipment was on its way to Ohio when it was detained at the port. Officials say a total of 1,120 garments violated Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of the Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Apple trademark. If they were real, the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value for them would have been $2,372,490.00.

Counterfeit clothes, May 17, 2022 (Courtesy – U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Counterfeit versions of popular brands are regularly sold in online marketplaces and flea markets; most of them are handbags, wallets, apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry and electronics.

Here’s how to protect yourself and your family from counterfeit goods:

Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.

When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and an address that can be used to contact the seller.

Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.

Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Play it safe and buy mom the real deal for her special day!

To report suspected counterfeits, visit CBP’s online e-Allegations portal or call 1-800-BE-ALERT.