Councilwoman Angelia Williams Graves announces candidacy for Virginia’s 90th House of Delegates District

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Councilwoman Angelia Williams Graves announced her candidacy for Delegate for Virginia’s 90th House District.

The latest comes after Virginia delegate Joe Lindsey from Norfolk said he had been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Norfolk General District Court.

Lindsey resigned from his position on the House of Delegates, where he has served for six years as a powerful representative of Norfolk and Virginia Beach, to fill the judgeship.

Graves has served on Norfolk’s City Council since she was elected in 2010 to represent Super Ward 7. Throughout her service, she has been a champion for affordable housing, an issue impacting every community in this district.

Born and raised in Norfolk, Graves is a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and Booker T. Washington High School.



She holds an A.S. in Business Administration from Tidewater Community College and a B.S. in Marketing from Old Dominion University. The Councilwoman graduated from the University of Virginia’s Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership and the Alpha College of Real Estate.

Graves is a member of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee, co-chairs the Mayor’s St.

Paul’s Advisory Committee, and co-chairs the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee for the City of

Norfolk.



She was recently appointed to the Master of Public Administration Advisory Board of Norwich University.

In a statement announcing her candidacy, Graves said she looks forward to serving the district as Delegate, where she believes she will have “the opportunity to advance affordable housing, meaningful criminal justice reform, and quality education across the Commonwealth.”

