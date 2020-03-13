Coronavirus: Norfolk excusing those 70-plus from jury duty

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Anyone 70 or older may be permanently excused from jury duty in Norfolk as a precaution against the coronavirus.
While coronavirus (COVID-19) can infect anyone, “older adults” and those with severe chronic illnesses are the most likely to become severely ill.
In a tweet, the Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office says those 70 and older who don’t want to serve on jury duty can give the circuit court a call at (757) 769-8539.
You’ll need to confirm your date of birth and you’ll be excused.
