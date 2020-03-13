Coronavirus concerns prompt Norfolk to close all city facilities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For the next two weeks, facilities in Norfolk will be closed to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.

City facilities such as recreational centers, libraries, MacArthur Memorial, Nauticus and the Virginia Zoo will close to the public from March 16 to 20.

Those facilities also include the DMV Select, Commissioner of the Revenue and the Treasurer’s Office located in City Hall.

The decision was prompted by Gov. Ralph Northam declaring a state of emergency Thursday afternoon because the virus has spread.

City employees will still need to go to work as-scheduled.

Essential services will continue as normal.

Residents should use online options to make bill payments or access city services, the city wrote in a news release.

All city-managed events are also canceled.

