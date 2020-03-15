Coronavirus call centers set up in Norfolk and Williamsburg

Pedestrian uses her phone while wearing a face mask in Herald Square, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he will announce new restrictions on gatherings to halt the spread of the new coronavirus in the coming days, but he hopes to avoid closing all public events such as Broadway shows. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The high coronavirus call volume has prompted a few cities to set up local and regional call centers to provide COVID-19 information to the public.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health released Sunday night that they have combined resources with health districts in Hampton Roads to set up a public call center.

Officials report that the call center will “provide the public with a centralized location to make requests for information and allow for consistent messaging from the eight Health Districts.”

The call center number is (757) 683-2745 and is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Calls will be routed to a dedicated voicemail box and all calls will be returned within one business day in the event that a caller calls during off-hours or if the line is busy.

The City of Williamsburg also released that they have set up a call center at the Peninsula Health District specifically for coronavirus medical questions.

The City of Williamsburg's non-emergency, coronavirus COVID-19 telephone hotline for questions/concerns about City services, closings & assistance is (757) 259-7200. The VA Dept of Health/Peninsula Health District's call center for questions regarding the virus is (757) 594-7069. — City of Williamsburg (@WilliamsburgGov) March 15, 2020

This article will be updated regularly as the information becomes available.

