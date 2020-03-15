Coronavirus call centers set up in Norfolk and Williamsburg

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The high coronavirus call volume has prompted a few cities to set up local and regional call centers to provide COVID-19 information to the public.
The Norfolk Department of Public Health released Sunday night that they have combined resources with health districts in Hampton Roads to set up a public call center.
Officials report that the call center will “provide the public with a centralized location to make requests for information and allow for consistent messaging from the eight Health Districts.”
The call center number is (757) 683-2745 and is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Calls will be routed to a dedicated voicemail box and all calls will be returned within one business day in the event that a caller calls during off-hours or if the line is busy.
The City of Williamsburg also released that they have set up a call center at the Peninsula Health District specifically for coronavirus medical questions.
This article will be updated regularly as the information becomes available.
