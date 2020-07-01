Convenience fees back in place for online payments in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While those paying bills online in Norfolk got a bit of a break from transaction fees thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, that break has come to an end.
Norfolk will reinstate its convenience fees on credit card and e-check payments as of July 1, the city announced in a news release Tuesday.
Real estate, personal property and business personal property bills were due in June, but can be paid by Aug. 1 without any penalty, the city added.
