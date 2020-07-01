Convenience fees back in place for online payments in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While those paying bills online in Norfolk got a bit of a break from transaction fees thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, that break has come to an end.

Norfolk will reinstate its convenience fees on credit card and e-check payments as of July 1, the city announced in a news release Tuesday.

Real estate, personal property and business personal property bills were due in June, but can be paid by Aug. 1 without any penalty, the city added.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10