NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A controversial military-themed brewery has been given the green light to open its taps in Norfolk.

On Tuesday night, Norfolk City Council voted 6-1 to approve a conditional use permit for Armed Forces Brewing Company, which has taken over the former O’Connor Brewing building on W. 24th Street in the Park Place neighborhood, to operate a taproom and sell beer.

Councilwoman Andria McClellan was the lone no vote and Councilwoman Mamie Johnson was absent.

The approval came after heavy pushback from the local community, who argued that the company’s messaging is divisive and bigoted, particularly toward those in the LGBTQ community, and that the military theme was a “cheap marketing ploy” and disrespectful.

However proponents, including lawyers for the brewery, continued to frame Tuesday’s vote as a “land use issue,” something that council members and Norfolk’s city attorney agreed with.

“Let the market decide their fate,” said Councilman Tommy Smigiel before casting his vote.

Tim Anderson, an attorney for the company, said in a statement on Tuesday night after the vote that the brewery plans to open in January.

“This is a company that stood up to the woke cancel culture and put it all on the line to operate in Norfolk and won,” Anderson said. “Veterans will represent 70% of its workforce and the business will be actively supporting local veteran causes.”

This article is breaking and will be updated.