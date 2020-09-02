ConnectNorfolk to offer public WiFi near city facilities, libraries, schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – ConnectNorfolk is offering public WiFi connections that are available 24/7 from parking lots and other spaces outside city facilities.

Designated spots include Nauticus and Town Point Park as well as recreation centers, libraries, schools, and buildings that remain closed for safety during the pandemic.

The city says it is committed to making sure that residents have access to the internet connection they need for job participation, employment applications, schoolwork, civic engagement, or online meetings.

The city’s Chief Information Officer Fraser Picard said his team identified dozens of existing WiFi locations throughout the city and plans for additional sites soon. ConnectNorfolk signs and logos are posted in windows and doors at participating facilities. An interactive map that shows the available sites can be found here.

“We are all finding new ways to stay connected and stay safe as the pandemic continues,” Picard said. “With support from City Council, we have worked to ensure that any resident who needs access to Wi-Fi can get it at our public connections in socially distanced settings.”

The public WiFi locations have been filtered to block inappropriate content and to address security and bandwidth issues. The city does not provide “tech support” for WiFi in these public access locations.

Residents who need mobile hotspots for the home may check one out for three weeks at a time from Norfolk Public Library. Each hotspot can provide connectivity for up to 10 devices. More than 80 devices are currently in circulation. The purchase of additional mobile hotspots is pending, so more will be available soon.

Latest News