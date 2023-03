NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Congressman Bobby Scott to host an in-person Town Hall on March 20.

The town hall will be an opportunity for constituents to learn and ask questions about Scott’s work in Washington and legislation.

The hall will start at 6:30 p.m. at the East Ocean View Community and Senior Center, 9520 20th Bay Street.

Anyone with further questions should contact Congressman Scott’s Newport News Office at 757-380-1000.