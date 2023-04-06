NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Congressman Bobby Scott is set to deliver $3 million in community funds to the city of Norfolk for streetlight upgrades.

According to a press release, the money for the upgrades were secured by Scott from the FY 23 Omnibus Appropriations Act.

The project will convert all of the city’s 30,000 streetlights from the high pressure sodium (HPS) fixtures that they currently have to more energy efficient light emitting diode (LED) fixtures.

The upgrades is expected to be a multi-year project for the city.

