Concerned Veterans for America to host Norfolk concert celebrating full U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Concerned Veterans for America (CVA) is set to host a concert and rally with CVA Senior Advisor Dan Caldwell and popular political commentator, Spike Cohen, Saturday in Norfolk.



The event is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Hall, located on 2500A Church St. in Norfolk.



The event is being held to celebrate a full U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and discuss the future of American foreign policy.

Dan Caldwell, CVA Senior Advisor, will host the event and Spike Cohen will serve as “emcee of liberty”. Music will be provided by BOCA – Band of Consenting Adults and food will be provided by Street Food Revolutionaries.

Attendees may RSVP for the event here.