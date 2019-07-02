Complaint filed against Norfolk School Board over plane ticket purchased with public funds

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A school board scuffle in Norfolk is raising eyebrows when it comes to what is legal and what is ethical. It surrounds a ticket purchased for a school board member so she could vote on an important topic: who would fill the seat as the interim superintendent of the Norfolk school district.

The president of the Norfolk Federation of Teachers, Thomas Calhoun, filed a complaint against the Norfolk Public School Board members, the School Board’s attorney and the City Attorney after the board’s June 19, 2019, business meeting. He says what is happening between school board members is “unethical” and he wants it investigated.

“I filed the complaint because it’s a breach of school board policy, that’s why, these policies, all of these policies that I read through here,” said Calhoun.

He cites policy 3.a.: Gifts to individuals are not authorized from the school funds. This includes gifts purchased for staff birthdays, or other personal occasions.

Calhoun says policies like 3.a. were violated by some school board members when they decided to purchase a flight with public funds so a member of the board could be present for a vote on the interim superintendent. That member was going to be out of town at the time of the vote.

“They cannot do anything they want and they cannot doing things unethical and telling us ‘it’s OK’ because it’s not illegal,” said Calhoun. “In my job, I am fighting for the people who work for the school district and the children who attend it — that’s my job. I know I have rules I have to follow, and so do they.”

Calhoun told 10 On Your Side that he has not reached out to school board members.

However, 10 On Your Side did, and we received a statement from the school board chair, Dr. Noelle Gabriel. She confirms a ticket was purchased.