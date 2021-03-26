Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of torching apartment in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk judge Friday ordered a competency evaluation for the 29-year -old Norfolk man who allegedly torched a unit in the Cromwell House Apartment complex around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials believe Michael E. Baine, 29, used something described as “incendiary” in nature to set fire to a second-floor unit in the complex, which is marketed to tenants 55 years of age and older.

Michael Baine (WAVY photo/Larry Carney)

Fire-rescue crews had to rescue many residents who were unable to escape on their own by bringing them down on ladders from the rear of the building, which is in the Suburban Park section of Norfolk.

(Photo: Regina Mobley/WAVY)

Cromwell House resident Douglas Garrett is 70 years old and relies on a wheelchair to get around. Garrett told 10 On Your Side he lives next door to the unit that was torched.

He managed to escape without injury in blinding black smoke.



“As thick was that smoke was and how heavy it was, you could not see more than 3 or 4 feet in front of you,” said Garrett.

(WAVY photo/Larry Carney)



Garrett said the suspect shared the torched unit with his mother. As smoke and fire spread through the building, Garrett says he was using a flashlight to make his way to safety when his neighbor, whom he identified as the suspect’s mother, snatched the flashlight from his hands.

“The woman who rented the apartment snatched my flashlight — snatched my flashlight — because she could not find her son,” Garrett said, confirming he was talking about Baine’s mother.

“Yes, the young man who is accused of setting the fire, yes,” he said.

10 On Your Side reached out to the suspect’s father by telephone.

In a brief discussion, when told about the competency hearing, the father responded, “He needs it.”

In addition to arson, Baine is also charged with simple assault of a family member.

Earlier this week, he told a judge he does not have a violent history and that he would never hurt his mother.

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

Baine is due to return to court on May 26 for a competency hearing. A preliminary hearing is tentatively set for June 24.