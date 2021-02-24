Community pays its respects to closed Cinemark Theater in Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The week after being listed as “permanently closed” by the company, the community shared their sentiments now that Cinemark 18 at the Military Circle Mall has confirmed the sad news.

A Cinemark representative confirmed the news last week citing the ongoing pandemic as the reason for the closure.

Now, outside of the theater lies a tombstone erected in honor of its closing.

A few locals stopped to pay their respects to what once was, a Norfolk staple.

(Courtesy: Marc Santom & Ruben Vera)