Community pays its respects to closed Cinemark Theater in Military Circle Mall

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The week after being listed as “permanently closed” by the company, the community shared their sentiments now that Cinemark 18 at the Military Circle Mall has confirmed the sad news.

A Cinemark representative confirmed the news last week citing the ongoing pandemic as the reason for the closure. 

Now, outside of the theater lies a tombstone erected in honor of its closing.

A few locals stopped to pay their respects to what once was, a Norfolk staple.

