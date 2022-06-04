NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Across the nation, and here in Hampton Roads, you may have spotted the March For Jesus. On Saturday, pastors and churches from across Hampton Roads join to pray for the 757 and the world.

Bishop Cleveland Brown of CADRA Ministries believes love is the answer.

“Jesus is love and we shall love one another. If we love one another, we should be glad to come together to work together,” said Bishop Brown.

He was one of the many community members who marched to Norfolk City Hall Saturday morning to help end gun violence. The march started in Norfolk in the 90s and was relaunched during the pandemic.

Unity is the key for the group, said Brown.

“God is healing the land and we will have victory. Nothing can stop Jesus from moving.”

Happening now: MARCH FOR JESUS in Norfolk.



The story tonight on @WAVY_News. pic.twitter.com/HoBRjKJO0k — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) June 4, 2022