NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools is hosting two meetings to gather community input regarding the future of Booker T. Washington High School.

In 2019, the Norfolk School Board passed a resolution to provide funding and guidance for a study of the school’s academic programs and how they “align with the current physical structure.”

Prior to the meetings, Norfolk Public Schools hired HBA Architecture to conduct a study which included talking to the staff and students to get their insight about the school and what changes they would like to see, which will be discussed in the meeting.

The group will also visit “exemplar schools” to see how other schools with arts academies use their physical spaces in support of academic programs.

The meetings are open to all Norfolk residents to participate.

September 22, 2022 6 p.m. Booker T. Washington High School Cafeteria 1111 Park Avenue, Norfolk