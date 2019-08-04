Community honors the life and legacy of former NSU President Dr. Harrison Wilson

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The community gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of NSU’s former president.

Family, friends, and the rest of the Norfolk State University community gathered at the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Saturday to celebrate the life of the university’s second president, Dr. Harrison B. Wilson Jr.

The service began with a public viewing at 11 a.m and proceeded to a processional of Dr. Wilson and the Spartan Legion band along te perimeter of NSU.

The service ended with a celebration of life at 3 p.m.

Wilson served at the helm of the university from 1975-1997.

According to NSU, during his tenure as President, Dr. Wilson once said, “We must continue to broaden our horizons in all we do at Norfolk State University. In academics as well as athletics, you need to raise the bar …set higher goals and work for excellence. The students, the University, and the community deserve nothing less than representing ourselves at the highest level of effort.”