Community helps raise funds for Norfolk 6-year-old’s adaptive bike

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After a gloomy weekend, the sun came out just in time for Memorial Day on Monday.

Many people took advantage of the good weather by doing yard work or walking the dogs. For 6-year-old Camden Ward, that sunshine meant one thing: It was time to ride.

“It’s a cool bike. I ride it… It does make me happy,” Camden said with a smile.

With his helmet and dinosaur shoes snug, Camden and his father, David, were off.

A little different than your average ride with training wheels, this is a special adaptive bike for Camden.

He has a multitude of different medical diagnoses including autism and epilepsy, many of which make it too dangerous for him to ride a bike on his own right now.

Recently, he’s able to hit the pavement alongside the other kids in the neighborhood.

Last year, his father David, and mother, Wendy, found the bike, but it came with a big price tag of $4,600.

They shared their story with 10 On Your Side in hopes the community would help with donations.

“It took maybe a week and then we were over our goal,” said David.

Last week it was delivered, and Camden’s been feeling the need for speed ever since.

David says he was shocked by all the love. He hopes this also brings awareness to children whose lives are similar to Camden’s.

“I just want to thank everybody. This is probably the happiest he’s been in a while. He’s a happy kid, but this has made him even happier,” said David.

Camden may face some big hurdles in his life, but when he’s strapped in his new ride, with the sunshine and wind hitting his smile, he’s ready for anything.

Camden’s family says this bike should fit him until he’s about 10 years old.