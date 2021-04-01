Community fridge opens to help those in need in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group of friends and a local coffee shop have opened up a community fridge for anyone in need.

757 Community Fridges was started by Dre Walker, MX, and Indigo and is set up outside the Mea Culpa Cafe on Colonial Avenue.

“This is our community fridge. It’s inspired by the idea of take what you want, leave what you don’t. It’s our way of giving back to the community you live in,” they said.

The trio says they were inspired by Mutual Aid as well as community fridges located in Richmond.

“I hope people feel like if you’re part of the community, you live here, you come here, and get something without shame. It’s for the community and by the community,” said Indigo.

The friends also hope this fridge not only changes the lives of those who need the food but also donate and will inspire others to set up similar fridges throughout Hampton Roads.

“A big part of this is inspiring hope,” said MX. “I think a lot of systems work against people for different reasons and this should be an illustration that you shouldn’t just rely on systems that go against you but you just need to rely on the community people and the people who care about you surrounding you. I think is an illustration, like we’ve said and will keep saying, is by the community, for the community. I think that in itself could provide hope and I hope that it does.”

Anyone can take food for no price and can also donate.

Items that are prohibited are raw meat, alcohol, and half-eaten food. Donated items include pop-top cans, non-perishable goods, fruits, and vegetables as well as masks and hand sanitizer.

The group says they are grateful to everyone who helped make this possible including the owners of Mea Culpa and No Stuff Appliances and Furniture in Chesapeake who helped them obtain the fridge.

To contact the group, check out their Instagram page at @757communityfridges, their cash app at $757CommunityFridges or their GoFundMe.