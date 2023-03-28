HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this Community Chat, WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode speaks with John Raniowski, Founder of Hero Kids Foundation, about the non-profit. Watch the video in the player on this page.

It’s been almost a decade since the organization began in the fall of 2013. After serving 25 years in the Navy, Raniowski started Hero Kids Foundation after seeing the impact on his family.

The nature-based non-profit provides team building activities for families of law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, dispatch, and military. They offer kayak and paddleboard tours, surf camp, an equine scholarship fund, and more. Through the outdoor activities, they want to offer families a place to decompress and learn how to adapt and move forward together.

Watch the full conversation in the video player to hear more about the organization and how they help families in our community.

This weekend, the 13th Annual Guns & Hoses charity hockey game is benefitting the Hero Kids Foundation. The game on Saturday, April 1 begins at Scope Arena at 1 p.m. and doors open at 12 p.m. Get there at 11 a.m. to enjoy live music, fire trucks, police vehicles, a petting zoo, and more.

Photo courtesy: Gun & Hoses Charity Hockey Game

Tickets are still available for the game. For every ticket purchased online, $5 will go to the foundation. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Tickets for the game will also give you access to the Admirals game that night at 6:05 p.m.