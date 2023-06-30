NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A local community activist confirmed with 10 On Your Side that his son was killed during a shooting late Thursday night in Norfolk.

Bilal Muhammad told 10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss that his son was killed in a shooting on 1st Bay Street.

According to police, the call for a report of a gunshot victim came in around 10:35 p.m. in the 9600 block of 1st Bay Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 33-year-old Ali K. Muhammad suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This was one of three shootings that took place overnight Thursday in Hampton Roads, with two other shootings occurring on Dunedin Rd. and Jefferson St. in Portsmouth.

This is breaking news and will be updated.