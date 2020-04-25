Communication for hearing-impaired community impacted by coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Face masks are an extra layer of protection against the deadly coronavirus, but they’re also a communication block for the hearing-impaired who need to read lips.

Covering your face in public has become the new normal, but face masks are creating a bit of an issue.

“The guy had a mask on so I had to get him to repeat it a couple of times because I couldn’t understand what he was saying,” said Cheryl Simpson, who has bilateral sensorineural hearing loss and uses hearing aids.

That was Simpson’s most recent experience while picking up a prescription.

“While [hearing aids] help, they can’t always help with understanding the words that people articulate so as a child I learned to lip read automatically,” Simpson said.

However, face masks have hindered her ability to do this.

“Sometimes the loudness helps. Sometimes it doesn’t,” Simpson said.

Simpson is the director of Operations for Endependence Center in Norfolk, a nonprofit center that promotes independent living for those with disabilities.

She said unfortunately masks aren’t the only setback for the hearing-impaired during the pandemic. A program through the Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing that provides hearing assistance equipment at free or reduced cost has been suspended.

The suspension includes things like amplified phones, caption phones, and doorbell signalers.

“They go into the homes and they set up the equipment and show people how to use it,” Simpson said. “Anybody that we had that was waiting, they’ve been cut off at this point in time.”

There’s no word when the program will be reinstated. In the meantime, Simpson hopes to raise awareness for the hearing-impaired community.

“If they can, at all, remove the mask and I can stand back the six or eight feet, I would gladly do that so that I can understand,” Simpson said.

Latest Posts: