NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney says the two officers who were involved in the August 2022 shooting on Vincent Ave. will not face charges.

Norfolk Commonwealths Attorney, Ramin Fatehi, said Tuesday that both Norfolk Police Sergeant Edward Lord and Investigator Logan Luketic will not face criminal charges for firing their guns at the suspect during the August 2022 shooting.

Fatehi said that the facts of the incident do not support charges against the officers since they were responding to the use of deadly force against them

The shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. in the 2700 block of Vincent Ave. Police say officers were on patrol in the area when they noticed two suspicious vehicles stopped on the road.

When the officers approached, police say a man began firing at the officers. Sgt. Lord and Inv. Luketic began firing back and the suspect then fled the scene

Police say Inv. Luketic sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound as a result of the shooting.

Fatehi said the man accused of shooting Inv. Luketic, 20-year-old Ali Moore, is pending trial. Moore faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm