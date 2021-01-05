Commerical fire in Norfolk Monday night

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fire on North Military Highway in Norfolk Jan. 5, 2021 (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a commercial building Monday night in Norfolk.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of North Military Highway in Norfolk, dispatchers said.

It was unknown as of 11:45 whether there were any injuries, dispatchers said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10