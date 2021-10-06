‘Command Presence’: MacArthur Memorial to open new exhibit exploring U.S. Army general’s public persona

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The MacArthur Memorial in downtown Norfolk will open a new, free special exhibit.

Titled “Command Presence: MacArthur, Media & Mass Appeal,” the exhibit is set to open on October 15 at 10 a.m. The exhibit will explore General Douglas MacArthur’s relationship with the press and the role mass media plays in the creation of heroes and villains, and the framing of major events.

With the usage of photographs, paintings, artifacts, ephemera and more, the exhibit will delve into MacArthur’s evolution as a “pop-culture figure.”

The MacArthur Memorial, free of charge, was founded in 1964 as a museum and library dedicated celebrate General MacArthur. It averages over 50,000 visitors per year.