NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Colley Discount Pharmacy is getting ready to close its doors at the end of this coming week.

According to a letter from owners Stephen and Abby Buchberg that was sent out to patients, the retail pharmacy will be closing on Mar. 24. Patients of the pharmacy will now have their records transferred to the Rite Aid located at 525 West 21st St.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Buchbergs thanked their loyal customers and said that they, “appreciate the support we have received over the past 30 plus years.”

This closure comes after the Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly in early February after their lease was terminated.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the Colley Discount Pharmacy’s decision to close.