NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Colley Discount Pharmacy has closed after several decades in business.

WAVY received a copy of a letter from owners Stephen and Abby Buchberg that was sent out to patients, stating the retail pharmacy would be closing on Mar. 24.

Patients of the pharmacy will now have their records transferred to the Rite Aid located at 525 West 21st St.

Customers who call the Colley Discount Pharmacy number are now being directed to the Rite Aid pharmacy.

In the letter, the Buchbergs thanked their loyal customers and said they, “appreciate the support we have received over the past 30 plus years.”

This news comes on the heels of another independent pharmacy closing in Norfolk. The Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly in early February after their lease was terminated.