Colley Avenue Dirty Buffalo closed until Monday so staff can get tested for coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Dirty Buffalo restaurant on Colley Avenue in Norfolk will be closing its doors through the weekend so its employees can all get tested for the coronavirus.

The restaurant posted on Facebook Friday saying they would be closed through Monday at 5 p.m.

“With the recent COVID outbreaks directly affecting students and residents in the immediate area, we’ve decided to close down Colley so everyone on our team has time to get tested,”

The restaurant did not say whether any of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus or had any known exposures.

The Dirty Buffalo said staffing at its restaurants has been “extremely difficult” during the coronavirus.

“Not everyone can be or wants to be on the front line working in this industry during a global pandemic,” the post read.

