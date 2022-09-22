NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man accused of taking three lives in a killing spree across two Hampton Roads cities earlier this year was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Cola Beale IV is facing charges in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

He appeared in court in Virginia Beach last month. Evidence was presented that showed Beale admitted to detectives he tied up his girlfriend Czavi’er Hill to a bed at a home on Baccalaureate Drive in Virginia Beach on March 22, before killing her. Two days later, investigators say he returned to the home to burn it down, killing Hill’s dog as well.

Detectives say Beale admitted he also killed 73-year-old Clifton Baxter on March 25 and stole his safe, which contained around $20,000. Baxter was reportedly a father figure to Beale.

Beale is facing charges in connection with a third murder, that of his cousin Downing McLean, in Norfolk on March 28. He was in a Norfolk courtroom Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing in this case, during which the case was certified to Circuit Court.

