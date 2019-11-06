Coffee pot on fire on Southwest Airlines plane prompts emergency landing in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A plane had to make an emergency landing at Norfolk International Airport Wednesday morning.

Southwest Airlines Flight 811, traveling from Baltimore to the Dominican Republic, experienced a small fire in the galley. Airport spokesman Steve Sterling confirmed it was a coffee pot that caught on fire. He said it was a small, minor fire that was put out before the plane made its emergency landing around 9:30 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

10 On Your Side reached out to Southwest Airlines, which confirmed their flight “landed safely and uneventfully at Norfolk” Wednesday after diverting because of potential smoke in the cabin.

The 90 passengers and five crew members boarded a different aircraft, which delayed their arrival in the Dominican Republic by about two and a half hours.