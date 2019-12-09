Coelacanth Brewing announces plans to close by the end of the year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Coelacanth Brewing just announced it is closing after four years in business.

The brewery on West 22nd Street in Norfolk said in a social media post that the business will close by the end of the year.

It’s been an amazing, crazy, fun, hard, interesting, fulfilling and stressful 4 years. But we’ve decided to close our doors by the end of the year. We hope you’ll come out over the next few weeks (including our 4th… https://t.co/n1FzGM2giZ — Coelacanth Brewing (@CoelacanthBrew) December 7, 2019

They have a fourth anniversary party planned for Saturday, December 14. The event will special beers and food from the Redwood Smoke Shack.

Our friends at redwoodsmoke are going to join us for our 4th Anniversary party and help us celebrate in style with all the meats. @ Coelacanth Brewing https://t.co/1HHk6qRHPN — Coelacanth Brewing (@CoelacanthBrew) December 8, 2019

Another Norfolk business just a few blocks away also announced over the weekend that it too is closing. Supper Southern Morsels will close in January.