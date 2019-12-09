Coelacanth Brewing announces plans to close by the end of the year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Coelacanth Brewing just announced it is closing after four years in business.

The brewery on West 22nd Street in Norfolk said in a social media post that the business will close by the end of the year.

They have a fourth anniversary party planned for Saturday, December 14. The event will special beers and food from the Redwood Smoke Shack.

Another Norfolk business just a few blocks away also announced over the weekend that it too is closing. Supper Southern Morsels will close in January.

