Coast Guard, partner agencies, finish cleanup of oil spill in Norfolk creek

The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to respond to an oil spill of an unknown amount in Steamboat Creek, Norfolk, May 26, 2021. Oil spill response teams have deployed 1 mile of boom in the affected area and have collected approximately 60 gallons of oily waste since the response began. (Photo courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It took two weeks for crews to complete the cleanup of an oil spill in Norfolk.

The cleanup efforts started after an on-shore waste oil tank overflowed into Steamboat Creek on Monday, May 24.

The unnamed property owner is facing charges, Virginia Department of Health officials confirmed a couple days after the spill.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia pollution responders, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and the Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office worked with additional federal, state, and local agencies to coordinate cleanup operations and assess impacts, which concluded on June 7.

Pollution teams removed approximately 250 bags of oiled debris and approximately 200 gallons of oil from the water.

In total, teams used approximately 10,000 feet of sorbent material during the 14-day cleanup effort.

Officials said there was no visible impact to wildlife.

This incident remains under investigation.

