NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U. S. Coast Guard and Norfolk State University have renewed their agreement in outreach and recruitment efforts.

Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday with the U.S. Coast Guard and NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston signed a memorandum of agreement Thursday morning which supports the Coast Guard’s civilian and military officer recruiting efforts and provides NSU with additional tuition-saving choices for students as well as academic options for faculty and professors.

NSU currently accepts the Coast Guard’s College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI) scholarship program where accepted full-time students receive up to two years of college tuition, fees, books, and essential supplies.

While enrolled in school, a CSPI candidate is enlisted in the Coast Guard where they also receive full active duty pay, allowances, entitlements, and benefits such as medical, dental, and housing. After graduation, CSPI participants attend Officer Candidate School and become commissioned officers in the Coast Guard.

CSPI is offered at participating, federally designated Minority Serving Institutions, such as Norfolk State University.

For information on the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative, CLICK HERE.