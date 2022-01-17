CNN Host Van Jones to host virtual event educating residents on impacts of diabetes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — CNN Host and Dream Corps Founder Van Jones is hosting a virtual event focused on educating residents on the causes and preventions of diabetes among other topics to improve one’s health.

Titled “Health Equity: Diabetes, CLosing the Gap in Black Health Disparities,” the virtual event is set for Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. To register, CLICK HERE.

There are over 34 million people in the United States with diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the prevalence of diabetes in non-Hispanic Blacks is 13.3% versus 9.4% in non-Hispanic whites.

Topics that will be discussed during the virtual event will include facts about health disparities for Black Americans, the road to trust between healthcare and the Black community, and breaking down systemic racism and building equity.

The panel is hosted by Riverside Health System in partnership with the Hampton Roads Community Foundation and EVMS and will feature Van Jones, Gaylene Kanoyton, Elias S Siraj, MD, Dr. Med., FACP, FACE, Dr. Alfred Abuhamad, MD, and Dr. Carl Gibson, MD.