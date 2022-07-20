NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A buoy has been deployed 33 miles off the coast of Norfolk to help increase right whale detection efforts.

According to a press release, The CMA CGM Group, along with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) deployed the buoy to aid in the protection of this endangered North Atlantic right whale.

Photo Courtesy: CMA CGM

Although these whales are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act, there are serious threats to their survival. Only approximately 336 of these whales remain.

The location off the coast of Norfolk was chosen because ships coming in and out of the port are often directly in the path of migrating right whales.

This buoy, along with one that will be dropped off the coast of Savannah, Georgia in the coming weeks, will join a monitoring network of six other buoys located across the East Coast.