Class of 2020 ‘Commemorative Brick Program’ planned for Town Point Park in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Festevents announced on Monday a new way they are paying tribute to the graduating Class of 2020, which was forced to celebrate graduation in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release, the group shared its plans to place personalized brick along Town Point Park to honor the students. They coined the project “Class of 2020 Commemorative Town Point Park Brick Program.”

“We’ve been trying to find a meaningful way to honor the Class of 2020 this year that could be available to everyone during this recovery time… As part of the 2009 park renovation, commemorative bricks, benches, trees, and markers have lined the waterfront with messages from family and friends marking important occasions in the lives of their loved ones… In this tradition, it only seems fitting to offer the families and friends of the Class of 2020 the same opportunity to celebrate and remember this important time in their lives and in our history.” Karen Scherberger | Festevents CEO

The Class of 2020 Commemorative Bricks and Markers can be personalized with a message to honor a recent graduate and will also be emblazoned with an official Class of 2020 logo.

They will be placed by the entrance of Fountain Park. The pricing, provided by Norfolk Festevents, is below:

4-inch by 8-inch bricks ($150)

8-inch by 8-inch bricks ($300)

2-foot by 2-foot markers ($5,000)

4-inch by 10-inch park bench bronze plaques ($5,000)

8-inch by 8-inch park tree bronze plaques ($5,000).

You can place your order here.

All contributions are tax-deductible and will support the fundraising campaign for the park, as well as provide financial support for future improvements and enhancements to waterfront programs, officials say.

