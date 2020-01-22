Class A tall ships from Norway, South America slated to visit Norfolk this year

Statsraad Lehmkuhl of Norway

Bae Guayas of Ecuador

Capitan Miranda of Uruguay

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three tall ships from the prestigious Class A group of Naval sail training vessels will visit Downtown Norfolk this year.

The ships include the Statsraad Lehmkuhl of Norway, Bae Guayas of Ecuador and Capitan Miranda of Uruguay, Norfolk Festevents wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Here are the dates the tall ships will be in town:

STATSRAAD LEHMKUHL (Norway) (March 4-13)

BAE GUAYAS (Ecuador) (May 16-19)

CAPITAN MIRANDA (Uruguay) (June 2-8)

The Statsraad Lehmkuhl will dock in Norfolk for its second year in a row starting March 4.

The ship was built in 1914 as a training ship for German merchant marines and is a three-masted steel barque sail training vessel. It currently serves as the Royal Norwegian Naval Army‘s first-year cadet vessel for leadership and team-building training.

The Bae Guayas will be in Norfolk starting May 16. It was last in Norfolk in 2017.

Bae Guayas was built in Spain in 1976 and is now a goodwill ambassador for the Ecuadorian Navy. It is a three-masted steel barque sail training vessel and is named after the Chief of Huancavilcas, a native culture in the Ecuadorian coastal region.

Currently, midshipmen from the Ecuadorian Naval Academy apply “theoretical principals of navigation, seamanship, and other subjects learned in the classroom.”

Capitan Miranda will visit Norfolk June 2 as a headliner for the 2020 Norfolk Harborfest’s Parade of Sail, which is June 5.

Capitan Miranda is the training ship for the Uruguayan Naval Academy at Montevideo. The ship was built in Spain in 1930 and is a three-masted schooner. It was refitted and re-rigged in 1978 and logs 10,000 sea miles annually.

All the ships will be open for the public to visit while they’re in Norfolk. Specific times they will be open will be released in the weeks ahead of each ship’s arrival.

Contact Festevents at 757-441-2345 for group tours.