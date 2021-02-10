City of Norfolk to install parking meters along Boush Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk’s parking division announced on Wednesday they will install multi-space meter kiosks on Boush Street, in late February.

In addition, the city will install concrete pads.

The Parking Division said they will begin collection on the pay-by-plate meters in the early spring, 30 days after installation is complete.

The 144 on-street parking spaces were created to support downtown businesses that converted Granby Street parking to outdoor dining as part of the Open Norfolk effort, the city said.

Meters will charge $0.45 per 15 minutes with a two-hour limit on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking will be free at the meters on Saturdays with a two-hour limit and is free on Sundays with no time limit.

The meters will accept payments including coins, credit cards, or payment through the ParkNorfolk app.